Mayor Bill de Blasio's security detail was used on multiple occasions to drive his son Dante to college at Yale, even in cases where the mayor was not present, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told News 4.

The source said the mayor's NYPD security detail took Dante to Yale "numerous" times when he was enrolled. The source also indicated there was no specific threat to Dante de Blasio at the time of some of those trips.

The Daily News first reported the matter on Monday. The paper also suggested an investigation was underway to find out who "leaked" details of Dante de Blasio's travel.

De Blasio's deputy press secretary took to Twitter to blast the Daily News story.

Dante de Blasio Graduates from High School

Dante de Blasio got his degree Friday from Brooklyn Tech High School. His father, Mayor Bill de Blasio, gave the speech at the ceremony at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. Melissa Russo reports. (Published Friday, June 19, 2015)

"This is false. The Mayor didn’t order protection, NYPD did. End of story," Olivia Lapeyrolerie wrote.

The city's Department of Investigation confirmed it was aware of the matter but declined further comment, other than to say the department was not conducting a leak investigation.

The city's Conflict of Interest Board also declined comment, citing confidentiality laws.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.