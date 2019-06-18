What to Know One of the latest trends in custom car modifications, called “straight piping,” goes way beyond style; some say it could spark panic

Tinted windows and hydraulic lowriders are so … 1990s.

One of the latest trends in custom car modifications, called “straight piping,” goes way beyond style -- and some say it could cause a dangerous panic among pedestrians.

The modification involves removing portions of a car’s exhaust system to produce loud pops and flashes that fire like gunshots out of the vehicle’s tailpipe. On social media sites like Instagram, the I-Team found dozens of videos demonstrating straight pipe exhaust systems.

Pedestrians said they could imagine a dangerous mass panic if a straight piped car rolled past a crowded street.

“I’d freak out,” said Linda Marullo, a New Yorker walking through Times Square.

Teresa Leung, a Canadian visiting New York, watched the Instagram videos in disbelief.

“You want one word from me? Insane!” she said.

Another tourist, Michael Fernandez from Arizona, added, "I’d be pretty terrified, to be honest."

The risks of straight piping cars may go beyond the potential of inciting a panic.

Eric Piza, an associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said the loud pops coming from vehicle tailpipes have the potential to fool ShotSpotter, a network of acoustic sensors used by police departments to detect gunfire.

“That exhaust isn’t just a random loud noise in the environment,” Piza said. “I mean, it is truly mimicking the sound of gunshots.”

Piza, who researches the effectiveness of gunshot detection systems, said manufacturers of the technology have made strides to eliminate false positives, but studies show things like fireworks, backfiring automobiles, and even low flying helicopters have the potential to foil the acoustic sensors.

"The sound of gunfire, that’s one of the highest priority incidents you can have so police officers are always going to be dispatched immediately," he said. "If it turns out that a lot of these incidents aren’t really gunfire events -- if they’re caused by loud exhaust or low flying helicopters or whatever else can be a loud noise in an urban environment - then that’s certainly a problem."

The I-Team reached out to the manufacturers of ShotSpotter and to the NYPD, but neither immediately returned requests for comment.

According to the New York Vehicle and Traffic law, it is unlawful to modify a muffler or exhaust system in a manner that would amplify or increase a vehicle’s noise level. The New York State DMV has yet to respond to an I-Team inquiry about straight pipe exhaust modifications.