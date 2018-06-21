A day after the I-Team reported a Metro-North supervisor had been promoted despite shocking photos of him in blackface, the MTA chairman devoted a major portion of Wednesday's MTA board meeting to the I-Team investigation. Joe Lhota left no doubt what he thinks of a Metro-North supervisor's controversial costume. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018)

The Metro-North supervisor at the center of a "blackface" controversy revealed in an exclusive I-Team investigation earlier this week has been pulled from service "indefinitely" pending an internal investigation, the I-Team has learned.

Richard Ranallo was escorted from a Tarrytown facility by MTA police Wednesday morning and ordered to hand in his identification and keys, sources told the I-Team. It's unclear if the "removal from service" is paid or unpaid.

The development comes a day after MTA chief Joe Lhota said he was "shocked" to learn of what he called an unacceptable "coverup" in the case of the supervisor, who was promoted to his position in 2014 even after several employees reported shocking photos of him in blackface.

The I-Team broke the story Tuesday about Ranallo, who was seen wearing blackface in photos snapped at a private Halloween party in October 2013 and posted on Facebook, according to the employees.

In the pictures, Ranallo is carrying what appears to be a railroad-style lantern and is wearing a jockey uniform "reminiscent of the black jockey that people used to put on their lawns," said Randy Morgan, now retired from Metro-North. "It's kind of like wearing a KKK outfit, just kind of screams at you."

Morgan complained, telling the assistant of Ranallo's superior about the pictures. The assistant told Morgan they were aware of the pictures.

Morgan, who worked at Grand Central, said he also complained to the railroad's Equal Employment and Diversity office. A former employee in that office confirmed that Morgan reported it, along with four other former employees.

Electrical foreman John Barrow was among those who reported the photos.

"It was a hurtful feeling to see someone, especially a supervisor, displaying that kind of behavior," he told News 4. "I reported it to my direct supervisor."

The supervisor said he'd look into it, but never mentioned it again. Instead, what the employees did hear stunned them even more than the photos: in June 2014, eight months after the photos were posted, and after several complaints by employees, Ranallo was promoted to general supervisor, managing even more workers and keeping his pay of more than $200,000 a year.

The only repercussion Ranallo faced for the photos, according to Metro-North, was being ordered to take the photos down from Facebook, and getting enrolled in five days of sensitivity training.

Ranallo refused to answer the I-Team's questions on the complaints from former employees. Tracked down recently near Metro-North's Tarrytown station, Ranallo avoided the crew, insisting, "I've got a train to catch," and driving off.



The I-Team report Tuesday prompted a swarm of backlash, with Lhota describing Metro-North's lack of action in the blackface case as "reprehensible" and said in no uncertain terms, "wearing blackface is racist."

Cathy Rinaldi, an attorney and the new president of Metro-North, says she first saw the photos a week ago.





"It's hard for me to understand what would have been in his head," she told the I-Team. "I recognize it's a Halloween party, but still, I'm concerned about this. I'm very disturbed by these pictures."





Asked why Ranallo wasn't fired, and why he in fact was promoted after people complained, Rinaldi said, "This is five years ago. I really can't look back and second-guess the decisions that were made at this time."

Lhota said Wednesday that Rinaldi has ordered a complete review and investigation of the case, and will reinforce a no retaliation policy for workers who report such acts. Rinaldi will also emphasize training.

A day after speaking with the I-Team, Rinaldi sent a letter to Metro-North employees, dated June 19, reiterating that she only learned of the photo of Ranallo in blackface in the week prior.

"I want to be very clear that I find this type of conduct shocking and completely unacceptable," she said. "It is a betrayal of our core values of respect, honesty, and pride."

Rinaldi added that she was also "also very disturbed by comments reported in the news media about employees who feel that they cannot come forward and report incidents of discrimination or harassment because of fear of retaliation."

"I want to be very clear that employees have a right to report their concerns and that retaliation against anyone making such a report will not be tolerated," she wrote.

Rinaldi said she's asking the training department to assess current anti-discrimination training, as well as programs on promoting respect in the workplace and to return to her with recommendations within two weeks.