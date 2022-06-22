North Fork Crush Wine and Artisanal Food Festival Coming to Long Island This Saturday

The North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival is set to take place this weekend in Suffolk County where more than 100 craft beverages and wines will take center stage.

The Duck Walk Vineyards in Southold, in Long Island's North Fork region, will host the event on Saturday.

The North Fork region is known for its vineyards and is considered by many as Long Island's very own "wine country."

Aside from the beverages from New York wineries, there will also be national and international selections as well as artisan food.

Participants can take part in an afternoon tasting from 12 to 3 p.m. or the evening session from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event will also provide a unique opportunity for face-to-face conversations with Long Island’s most acclaimed winemakers and key winery personnel.

