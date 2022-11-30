Hochul Announces Construction Starts on Canada-to-NY Clean Energy Transmission Line

What to Know The project aims to deliver hydroelectricity from Hydro-Québec in Canada to New York City

The transmission line's construction will create $3.5 billion in economic benefits to New Yorkers

It is expected to create 1,250 megawatts of clean energy upon its 2026 completion

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the construction for the Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line starting Nov, 30 with a goal of delivering 1,250 megawatts of clean hydroelectric energy upon completion.

The line will stretch from the Hydro-Québec company in Canada all the way down to New York City. This construction follows a major labor union agreement between Transmission Developers Inc and New York State Building and Construction Trades.

"This new transmission line linking the largest generator of clean renewable energy in North America with New York City will change the energy landscape of our entire region,” said CEO of Hydro-Québec Sophie Brochu.

The line will carry the hydroelectric power, energy created from turbines and flowing water, 339 miles.

According to the Governor’s office, achieving this feat will create $3.5 billion in economic benefits to New Yorkers, which translates to almost 1,400 family-sustaining union jobs.

Today New York took a huge step towards meeting our nation-leading clean energy goals!



The @CHPExpress transmission line is a transformative project that will power more than one million homes, create nearly 1,400 green jobs, & help build a healthier future for all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/BxEjlaqsdC — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 30, 2022

"The Champlain Hudson Power Express is a powerful example of the infrastructure that President Biden and Governor Hochul are committed to bring to New York and America,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act aims to make 70 percent of statewide electricity sourced renewably by 2030. The construction of this transmission line is a step toward making that goal happen.

The New York renewable energy and transmission program known as "Tier 4" is the first of its kind, and this is one of two projects set to start construction under its guidance.

“The program aims to responsibly deliver a significant increase of renewable energy to New York City, an area of the state that relies on aging fossil fuel-fired generation located largely in underserved communities, experiences the most significant air quality issues and health impacts from fossil fuel emissions, and has a marked need for improved grid reliability and resiliency,” the governor’s office said.

Champlain Hudson Power Express's contractors are executing union project labor agreements and hosts community engagement meetings to relay operational updates to the public.

"This critical transition necessitates that we cultivate our labor force in a way that advances our clean energy goals and lifts up hard working New Yorkers with good paying union jobs,” said Executive Director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment Adrienne Esposito.

Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line is expected to be completed and fully operational by the spring of 2026.