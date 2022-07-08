A New Waterfront Park Is Coming to Yonkers

Yonkers is about to get a lot more green, thanks to the development of a new park along the Hudson River.

The City of Yonkers has agreed to purchase $13 million of land along the Hudson River, in the Ludlow section of the city, to construct 3.8 acres of dedicated park space.

City officials in the this week's announcement call it the largest expansion of the city's parks system in decades.

“With the purchase of this land, southwest Yonkers will once again regain access to our most precious asset, the Hudson River,” said Mayor Spano. “Plans are being developed now to create a new park that will feature an additional boat launch, playground, open green space and more."

Funding to the tune of $10 million is being put forth by Yonkers as well as Westchester County for the purchase and development of the land.

“Not only will this waterfront park be a benefit for current Ludlow Park residents, but it will also attract others to the waterfront in southwest Yonkers and add open, green space in a much-needed area, especially for deserving area residents who have to contend with a County Wastewater Treatment Facility in their own neighborhood," said Yonkers City Councilmember Corazon Pineda-Isaac.