Three NYC hotels named among best luxury stays in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor

If you're visiting the city that never sleeps, might as well make whatever sleep you do get as luxurious as possible.

Three New York City hotels made the list of best luxury hotels in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor. All three of the hotels — each of which have received 5-star ratings — are located in Manhattan, two of which are on the same street in Hudson Yards.

The Pendry Manhattan West scored the highest among the NYC hotels, ranking fifth on the list. The 33rd Street hotel features "some of the finest shopping, dining and culture in New York," according to the site. The Pendry has four spots to grab a bite or a drink, along with a rooftop bar coming soon, while the rooms themselves bring "a calming sensibility to the city’s bustling environment with a neutral color palette, warm details and textures and the modern amenities synonymous with Pendry’s contemporary luxury sensibility," Tripadvisor said.

The Bowery Hotel, located near the corner of East 3rd Street and Bowery, was ranked 12th on the list. The posh East Village spot features rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors, while some one-bedroom suites include terraces.

Ranked just behind that was the Equinox Hotel New York, the other Hudson Yards hotel on 33rd Street to make Tripadvisor's list. There is a restaurant on the 24th floor that includes a terrace providing sweeping views of midtown or the Hudson River. The travel site also said Equinox has a spa, 60,000 square-foot fitness center and more.

So what does it take to make the list? Winners of the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best awards were decided based on "a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions" over a 12-month period. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor's eight million listings receive Best of Best awards, according to the website.

The top spot on the list went to Hotel Emma at Pearl in San Antonio, Texas.