You can stay at a Taylor Swift-themed Airbnb along the Jersey Shore

In New Jersey, Taylor Swift fans can take the long way home to a new Airbnb.

The Swift Suite at Evermore Estate can be found along the Jersey Shore in Absecon, not far from Atlantic City. Each of the four rooms inside are styled after a different album (Fearless, Folklore, Lover and 1989) and there's even a selfie station.

Also included in the stay are karaoke machines, a vinyl collection, an Era's Tour Piano-inspired painted side table and Taylor Swift books, according to the listing.

Up to eight guests can stay in the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom suite. And yes, pets are allowed, so feel free to bring "The Black Dog" along for the getaway.

The outdoor space is hardly blank, with an above ground pool, basketball court, bar area with TV, pond, grill and more.

The listing states that those looking to book the suite for a birthday party, pool party or bridal shower should contact the host.