NY Ranks Near Bottom of List for State Growth, U-Haul Data Shows — What State Was #1?

New York has remained as one of the places in the U.S seeing the highest net-losses of one way U-Haul moving trucks leaving the state.

New York ranked 46th in U-Haul’s Growth States Ranking in 2022, which is one spot lower than 2021 when it placed 45th.

“The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city, versus departing from that state or city, in a calendar year,” according to the U-Haul website.

It's not like the rest of the tri-state gets to gloat too much about their ranking. New Jersey saw a more dramatic fall to bottom of list this year, ranking 45th -- nine spots lower than 2021 when is ranked 36th. Connecticut finished toward the middle of the pack at 28th, but that's 10 spots lower than it was in the previous year's ranking.

U-Haul says 2021 saw a record-breaking number of moves and, while this rate has slightly slowed in 2022, the trend of moving to the Southwest and Southeast continues.

Illinois ranked 49th and California ranked 50th on the list as the moving truck company saw high demand for rentals leaving the West Coast, Midwest and Northeast.

For the second-consecutive year and fifth time since 2016, Texas takes the top spot for movers, according to U-Haul’s transactional data. Missouri City, Richardson and Conroe were the cities with the top net-gains for the Lone Star State.

U-Haul's Growth States Ranking puts Florida in second place and the Carolinas in third and fourth spots for highest net-gain of one way U-Haul movers.

The year's top climbers were Virginia and Alabama, both ranking 26 spots higher than in 2021. Virginia rose from 31st in 2021 to 5th in 2022, and Alabama rose from 46th in 2021 to 20th in 2022.

The company warns that population and economic growth are not directly correlated with U-Haul migration trends, but says over 2 million truck transactions at its 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations are a good indicator of how U.S. states are attracting new residents.