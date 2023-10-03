NY inn named best haunted hotel in US, with another place in state not far behind

Looking for a spooky October getaway? A New York hotel was just named America's best haunted hotel, according to a report.

The Fainting Goat Island Inn, in the town of Nichols in the state's Southern Tier, is ranked number one USA Today's list for haunted hotels in the country. It's the second year in a row the hotel has earned that title.

The five-bedroom inn built in 1850 sits between Elmira and Binghamton, and is part of New York's haunted history trail. Guests have reportedly encountered a number of different ghosts walking the halls and more, such as two women sitting for tea in the Fainting Room, according to USA Today.

It's not the only haunted destination in the state. Coming in at number three on the list was Hotel Saranac, in Saranac Lake. The hotel in the Adirondacks near Lake Placid was built during the roaring 20s, according to its website, and is part of the Historic Hotels of America, an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

There have also been a variety of sightings reported there as well, including a young girl on the fourth floor, singing on the sixth floor and scratching sounds on the third floor, USA Today wrote. It was build on the grounds of a former high school, and there have been reports among locals that the ghost of the school's superintendent still will be seen on the property.