Flights to Israel from NYC area to resume: What travelers should know

There is welcome news for those looking to travel to Israel: United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it will be relaunching daily flights to Tel Aviv in the spring.

One flight per day from Newark Liberty International Airport will go to the Israeli city starting March 15, according to the airline. They will add a second flight every day starting two weeks later.

"This resumption follows a detailed assessment of operational considerations for the region and close work with the unions who represent flight attendants and pilots," United said in a statement.

Most Airlines pulled out of the Israel route after the Oct. 7th terror attack. Israeli flagship El Al had been the only airline flying between North America to Tel Aviv on direct routes.

United won't be the only airline resuming flights to the area. Delta plans to begin seven weekly flights from JFK Airport to Tel Aviv starting April 1. The airline also announced a codeshare agreement that will allow Delta customers able to book El Al’s non-stop flights from major U.S. cities, including New York.

United and other airlines have said they will continue to assess and add flights based on demand. It will also depend on whether the region stays on a path of de-escalation.