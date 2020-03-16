Wu-Tang Clan

The Wu-Tang Clan Would Like to Remind You to Wash Your Hands and Protect Ya Neck

Beloved Staten Island rappers plan to distribute thousands of prints reminding people how to stay safe

87214510

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 20: RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs on stage during the 2015 Riot Fest at Downsview Park on September 20, 2015 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic,)

" data-ellipsis="false">

In this time of crisis, New Yorkers know they need to step up and help each other.

Like the Wu-Tang Clan, for example.

The beloved Staten Island rappers are planning to distribute thousands of posters around New York City on Monday with a special mnemonic device to remind people of the key steps they can take to care for themselves and others.

To quote the poster:
W - Wash hands
U - Use mask properly
T - Touch nothing
A - Avoid large crowds
N - Never touch your face with unclean hands
G - Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms

Coronavirus 56 mins ago

New Yorkers Do Their Part to Help ‘Flatten the Curve’ … by Yelling Out Their Windows

COVID-19 1 hour ago

How to Get Help as Cities, States Shut Down to Curb Coronavirus

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Wu-Tang ClanCoronavirus
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us