The Wu-Tang Clan Would Like to Remind You to Wash Your Hands and Protect Ya Neck

In this time of crisis, New Yorkers know they need to step up and help each other.
Like the Wu-Tang Clan, for example.
The beloved Staten Island rappers are planning to distribute thousands of posters around New York City on Monday with a special mnemonic device to remind people of the key steps they can take to care for themselves and others.
To quote the poster:
W - Wash hands
U - Use mask properly
T - Touch nothing
A - Avoid large crowds
N - Never touch your face with unclean hands
G - Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms
