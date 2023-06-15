Harlem

‘Uptown Night Market' returns to Harlem after postponed due to wildfire smoke

By NBC New York Staff

The only smoke foodies want to see is the smoke rising up from the grill — and there will be plenty of that Thursday evening once again.

A week after it was postponed due to the wildfire smoke that came pouring into New York City from Canada, the Uptown Night Market is returning to Harlem on Thursday.

The event ordinarily occurs every second Thursday of the month from April to October from 4 to 10 p.m., with this month's event delayed a week.

The open-air festival features more than 60 vendors to celebrate international cuisine, culture, and community.

This marks the third season of the Uptown Night Market. Roughly 7,000 people took part each month the event took place in 2022.

The festival is located Under the Arches in West Harlem, at West 133rd Street and Twelfth Avenue.

Among the vendors lined up for the festival's opening day are:

  • Perros Locos
  • Tacos El Guero
  • La Victoria NYC
  • Downeast Lobstah
  • Menya Jiro
  • Patok by Rach LLC
  • Nadas Empanadas
  • Sassy's Fishcakes!
  • Asili's Ancient Healing
  • Harlem Hoopz
  • Ariance Jewelry
  • Natural Hydration Skincare
  • For the Culture NY LLC

For more information, click here.

