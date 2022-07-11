Uptown Night Market, NYC's Largest Food Festival, Returns This Week: What to Know

New York City's largest food and culture festival returns this week, bringing an eclectic and bountiful array of delectable dishes, activities and performances to Harlem. It's a festival you don't want to miss, which is good -- it lasts for awhile.

The Uptown Night Market kicks off Thursday, July 14 at the Arches of Harlem by 12th Avenue and West 135th Street. It'll run 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day and then every second Thursday of the month through November at the same location.

It's free to go, but you probably want to RSVP to ensure you get a spot.

Guests can explore more than 50 vendors serving food from over 40 global cuisines. Not only is food on the menu, but attendees will have access to live performances, merchants, arts & crafts offerings, and more.

The event aims to create an immersive experience for the love-to-eat community while supporting micro-businesses. For more information, click here.