‘Uptown Food Market' Kicks Off Today in Harlem

Attention all foodies: the Uptown Food Market is kicking off Thursday afternoon in Harlem!

The open-air festival will feature more than 60 vendors to celebrate international cuisine, culture, and community.

The event will continue taking place every second Thursday of the month from April to October from 4 to 10 p.m.

This marks the third season of the Uptown Food Market. Roughly 7,000 people took part each month the event took place in 2022.

The festival is located Under the Arches in West Harlem.

Among the vendors lined up for the festival's opening day are:

Perros Locos

Tacos El Guero

La Victoria NYC

Downeast Lobstah

Menya Jiro

Patok by Rach LLC

Nadas Empanadas

Sassy's Fishcakes!

Asili's Ancient Healing

Harlem Hoopz

Ariance Jewelry

Natural Hydration Skincare

For the Culture NY LLC

For more information, click here.