Tribeca debuts world premieres from actors-turned-directors

Grab the popcorn, because New York City's beloved Tribeca Festival is back.

This year's film lineup for the June festival is chalk full of star-studded buzzy world premieres, many from names familiar to New York audiences.

The Robert De Niro-backed fest enters its 22nd year boasting an impressive 109 films hailing from 26 countries. Ninety-three of those debuting this summer will be world premieres, organizers announced this week.

Among those premieres are feature film debuts from actors taking a step behind the camera, including Chelsea Peretti’s “First Time Female Director” and Michael Shannon’s “Eric LaRue.” The former enlists a cast of comedy heavy hitters: Amy Poehler, Megan Mullally, Max Greenfield and Natasha Leggero.

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater are bringing “Downtown Owl” to Tribeca, alongside John Slattery’s Maggie Moore(s). Also playing in the lineup this year is "Bucky F---ing Dent," a debut film from David Duchovny.

The big names keep on rolling. After debuting their films elsewhere, actors Steve Buscemi and Randall Park will screen movies "The Listener" and "Shortcomings."

The festival's organizers boast an impressive directorial lineup: 43 of them are first-time directors, 45 features are from female directors, and at least one-third of the lineup is from BIPOC filmmakers.

Documentary fans can catch exciting entries covering Dan Rather, Stan Lee and Gloria Gaynor.

Selected films run from June 7-18. For more information visit TribecaFilm.com/festival.

NBC New York is an official media partner of Tribeca Festival.