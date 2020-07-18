work from home

Tired of Lockdown? Barbados Tempts Remote Workers With 12-Month Visas

“There's nothing like waking up and seeing the sunshine," the Barbados prime minister told NBC News

Beach with palm trees, New Providence, The Bahamas
DeAgostini/Getty Images

For the millions of workers stuck at home through the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of moving to a Caribbean island for a year sounds like a dream.

But now it could become a reality.

The Scene

TACO BELL 4 hours ago

Taco Bell Confirms It's Removing Several Popular Menu Items

Nintendo Jul 14

Nintendo Teams Up With Lego for Replica of Classic NES

Barbados is planning to introduce a 12-month visa that would allow remote workers to swap cramped city apartments for the island’s white sandy beaches, blue sea and year-round sunshine.

The scheme, known as the “Barbados Welcome Stamp,” is due to be launched in August and will be open to anyone earning more than $50,000. The scheme is designed to provide a much-needed boost to the island’s tourist-dependent economy, while capitalizing on the shift in work patterns driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

work from homeBarbadoslockdownRemote jobs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us