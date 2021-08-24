Times Square's Latest Attraction: a 110-Foot Ferris Wheel

A giant ferris wheel made an appearance in Times Square on Tuesday, and it's not just for decorations.
The 110-foot tall "Times Square Wheel" located near Duffy Square is expected to begin accepting ticketed riders starting Wednesday. It's a limited-time pop up experience that's aimed to "showcase the crossroads of the world as never seen before," organizers said.
It will be a signal that New York City is back up and running, project head Vito Bruno told W42st.com. But with the pandemic still ongoing, riders are expected to follow the city's COVID-19 guidelines.
Visitors will have to book a timeslot to ride on the ferris wheel. Tickets cost between $15 and $35 each and the ride will last for 12 minutes.
The ferris wheel will then be taken down after Sept. 12.