This App Is in Search of the Best Bodega Sandwich in The Bronx

What to Know Take note if you think your favorite sandwich from the local bodega is the best in the area -- the My Bodega Online app is looking for the best sandwich in The Bronx.

The bodega grocery ordering app launched the "Best Bodega Sandwich: Bronx Edition 2021" contest to find the most delicious and best-made sandwich in the borough.

According to My Bodega Online, if bodega owners want to participate, their cooks must apply to the competition via WhatsApp at 917-818-1917 by sending the following information before Monday, April 19:

Name and address of the bodega;

Full name of the cook and owner of the bodega;

Photos of the bodega's menu;

Video of the bodega and two sandwiches prepared by the cook.

The My Bodega Online production team will select and notify the finalists before April 23, according to the app. The finalists will be visited by a judge or judges from April 24 to 27. This visit will be 30 minutes at a previously predetermined time.

During the judge's visit or Thursday, the cook will make two types of sandwiches: a bacon, egg and cheese (known as a BEC) sandwich and another, different sandwich that is part of the bodega's official menu.

According to José Bello, founder of My Bodega Online, the competition will announce winners in four categories:

Best Bodega Sandwich

Best BEC

Best Specialty Bodega Sandwich

Bodega Sandwich Judges’ Recognition

Winners will be announced via YouTube at 12 p.m. on May 1.

For more details on the competition, click here.