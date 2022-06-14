World's Largest Inflatable Touring Theme Park Is Coming to NYC

Big Bounce America is making its way around the country this summer, hitting 11 locations across nine states.

The theme park’s first tour stop is in Detroit, Michigan on June 17. It will visit four states before it reaches New York.

The bounce castle plans to be in Albany for the last week of August and bounce its way to Brooklyn in September.

From Sept 16-18 & 23-25, the inflatable theme park will be at the Aviator Sports & Event Center.

It caters to people of all ages with different sessions available to book, including adults-only sessions.

Big Bounce towers 32-feet from the ground and is 13,000 square feet.

Guests can climb towers, slide into a ball-pit, relax on oversized couches and chairs, and climb inside a 20-foot-tall multi-colored rabbit — all within the space of three hours.

The 3-hour ticket also provides unlimited access to arenas and a dedicated time slot for ‘The World’s Biggest Bounce House’.

The other arenas include The Giant which is 900 feet in length and features 50 different obstacles.

'Air Space' is filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, and moon craters.

'Sport Slam' is a customized sport arena with a battle zone where you can compete against your friends in a competition to see who can stay on the podium the longest.

For more information or ticket information visit their site.