The Golden Girls Kitchen Is Coming to NYC Next Month — and the Menu Looks Sublime

The beloved sitcom is the flavorful inspiration behind a pop-up restaurant -- and it's coming to NYC

Thank you for being a friend -- and, hopefully, a fierce lover of dessert.

A now-iconic pop-up, The Golden Girls Kitchen, is coming to New York City next month, and will set up shop in the heart of midtown Manhattan for its Wednesday, Nov. 16 opening at Skorpios, NYC (so mark your calendars now).

It was in Beverly Hills earlier this year. For those unfamiliar, the setup at 5 E. 54th Street will be made to look like the Miami hangouts where Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia enjoyed so much banter for seven memorable seasons.

The Golden Girls Kitchen in NYC will be a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on desserts, of course.

Tickets are available now via New York Bucket List, which, as its name suggests, exists to check off all your random life boxes. Admission starts at $40 a person and for that, you get a 90-minute reservation as well as your choice of a "Golden Main" and a slice of cheesecake. Check out the menu.

Additional sides, desserts, beverages and exclusive Golden Girls Kitchen merchandise are available for purchase.

And don't forget the photo op! As the event listing says, "Snap a photo in Blanche’s Boudoir, complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread, or pretend to chat with the ladies through the girls’ yellow kitchen phone."

Thirsty? Sidle up to the Rusty Anchor Bar for an assortment of specialty cocktails derived from the beloved series.

Hours of operation starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 will be 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursday, 2 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays. Drag brunch runs every Sunday from January through March at 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., so you'll have ample opportunity to enjoy.

Where is the Golden Girls Kitchen headed next? Miami, San Francisco and Chicago pop-ups are slated for Spring 2023.

