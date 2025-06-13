Miley Cyrus might regret 80% of her tattoos, but hey, at least she can get a free burrito this weekend.

Chipotle announced it will celebrate Friday the 13th — a popular day for getting inked — with two tattoo-based incentives. First, it’s offering a buy-one, get-one deal based on a classic meme, and second, it’s launching its first-ever collection of temporary tattoo designs, both available for one day only.

For the deal, Chipotle has taken inspiration from a decade-old meme: being “tatted like a Chipotle bag.” The chain will offer a BOGO offer for all guests who have a tattoo, whether it’s permanent, temporary or drawn on with a Sharpie.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

How to get free food at Chipotle

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Those willing to brave their local Chipotle for the deal must do so in person on Friday, June 13 from 3 to 4 p.m. local time — which means online orders are not part of the deal. The promotion is limited to five free menu items per order, and each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value.

Chipotle says “tatted like a Chipotle bag” comes from a 2019 post on X comparing a shirtless Adam Levine to the black line artwork all over Chipotle’s to-go bags.

I saw a tiktok of someone saying Adam Levine looks like a chipotle bag and I can’t stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/mKeiMNpp4m — dara faye (@darafaye) September 23, 2022

While the meme reached wider public recognition in 2019 as a joke at Levine’s expense, the first known comparison of Chipotle bags to tattoo sleeves was in 2015, with a much more controversial comparison from X user @Headgraphix.

Throughout the years, though, people have used the phrase across social media to make more memes and jokes to boot.

How to get free Chipotle tattoos

Chipotle’s limited-edition collection of 13 temporary tattoos take inspiration from its ingredients, iconic black fork, water cup and the slogan, “Chipotle is my life,” which comes from a classic 2014 Vine. Chipotle is nothing if not self-referential.

A total of 13 (see what they did there) Chipotle restaurants will give out temporary flash tattoo sheets with in-restaurant orders placed during the BOGO window (3 to 4 p.m. local time) while supplies last:

Atlanta, Georgia: 3424 Piedmont Road

3424 Piedmont Road Austin, Texas: 801 Congress Avenue

801 Congress Avenue Chicago, Illinois: 316 N Michigan Avenue

316 N Michigan Avenue Columbus, Ohio: 1726 N High Street

1726 N High Street Denver, Colorado: 1644 E Evans Avenue

1644 E Evans Avenue La Jolla, California: 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive Suite 209

8657 Villa La Jolla Drive Suite 209 Las Vegas, Nevada: 2540 S Decatur Boulevard

2540 S Decatur Boulevard Los Angeles , California: 301 N Larchmont Boulevard

301 N Larchmont Boulevard Miami, Florida: 891 South Miami Avenue

891 South Miami Avenue New York, New York: 864 Broadway

864 Broadway Portland, Oregon: 240 SW Yamhill Street

240 SW Yamhill Street Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1000 S Broad Street

1000 S Broad Street San Francisco , California: 3251 20th Avenue

3251 20th Avenue Scottsdale, Arizona: 15425 N Scottsdale Road

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: