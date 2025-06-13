Miley Cyrus might regret 80% of her tattoos, but hey, at least she can get a free burrito this weekend.
Chipotle announced it will celebrate Friday the 13th — a popular day for getting inked — with two tattoo-based incentives. First, it’s offering a buy-one, get-one deal based on a classic meme, and second, it’s launching its first-ever collection of temporary tattoo designs, both available for one day only.
For the deal, Chipotle has taken inspiration from a decade-old meme: being “tatted like a Chipotle bag.” The chain will offer a BOGO offer for all guests who have a tattoo, whether it’s permanent, temporary or drawn on with a Sharpie.
How to get free food at Chipotle
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Those willing to brave their local Chipotle for the deal must do so in person on Friday, June 13 from 3 to 4 p.m. local time — which means online orders are not part of the deal. The promotion is limited to five free menu items per order, and each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value.
Chipotle says “tatted like a Chipotle bag” comes from a 2019 post on X comparing a shirtless Adam Levine to the black line artwork all over Chipotle’s to-go bags.
The Scene
While the meme reached wider public recognition in 2019 as a joke at Levine’s expense, the first known comparison of Chipotle bags to tattoo sleeves was in 2015, with a much more controversial comparison from X user @Headgraphix.
Throughout the years, though, people have used the phrase across social media to make more memes and jokes to boot.
How to get free Chipotle tattoos
Chipotle’s limited-edition collection of 13 temporary tattoos take inspiration from its ingredients, iconic black fork, water cup and the slogan, “Chipotle is my life,” which comes from a classic 2014 Vine. Chipotle is nothing if not self-referential.
A total of 13 (see what they did there) Chipotle restaurants will give out temporary flash tattoo sheets with in-restaurant orders placed during the BOGO window (3 to 4 p.m. local time) while supplies last:
- Atlanta, Georgia: 3424 Piedmont Road
- Austin, Texas: 801 Congress Avenue
- Chicago, Illinois: 316 N Michigan Avenue
- Columbus, Ohio: 1726 N High Street
- Denver, Colorado: 1644 E Evans Avenue
- La Jolla, California: 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive Suite 209
- Las Vegas, Nevada: 2540 S Decatur Boulevard
- Los Angeles, California: 301 N Larchmont Boulevard
- Miami, Florida: 891 South Miami Avenue
- New York, New York: 864 Broadway
- Portland, Oregon: 240 SW Yamhill Street
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1000 S Broad Street
- San Francisco, California: 3251 20th Avenue
- Scottsdale, Arizona: 15425 N Scottsdale Road
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: