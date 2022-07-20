‘Stranger Things' Co-Stars Surprise Gaten Matarazzo Following His Return to Broadway

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo returned to Broadway Tuesday night, joining the multi-award winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

Matarazzo's “Stranger Things” co-stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke, who play Max and Robin, respectively, in the sci-fi Netflix hit, surprised him by attending the show.

According to the production, a mob of “Stranger Things” fans waited for Matarazzo at the stage door following the show.

Matarazzo, who is best known for playing Dustin in "Stranger Things", initially made his Broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and his since formed part of the casts of Godspell (2013) Les Misérables (2014).