NBC 4 New York will exclusively air, stream live coverage of the 264th NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade March 17

NEW YORK, NY – (March 3, 2025) – Offering a front row seat for one of the world’s most popular and longest-running parades, NBC 4 New York will carry exclusive, live coverage of the 264th New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Monday, March 17. Starting at 11 AM ET and continuing through 3 PM ET, Tri-State viewers can enjoy the over-the-air broadcast on WNBC, on NBCNewYork.com and the NBC 4 App. The Parade will also be available for national and international audiences on some streaming platforms through the station’s “NBC 4 New York” streaming channel; visit our website to learn how to access our streaming channel.

“WNBC looks forward to continuing the tradition of broadcasting the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and giving our viewers a front-row seat to the world’s largest celebration of Irish heritage. Viewers can expect to see the exceptional sights and sounds all along the iconic New York City Fifth Avenue parade route, on all NBC 4 New York platforms,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Broadcast coverage will be led by WNBC Weekend Today in New York anchor Gus Rosendale and Weekend News 4 New York anchor Rana Novini. Rosendale will be joined in the broadcast booth by Ireland Calls Radio Show personality, Treasa Goodwin-Smyth and Tommy Smyth, world renowned sports announcer and commentator. They will be providing viewers with a fun and informative look at the Parade’s rich history. Novini will take viewers on a fun-filled trip along the Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring the traditional stop at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and interviewing Parade participants and spectators every step of the way.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We are particularly delighted this year to honor Mike Benn as our Grand Marshal. Originally from Limerick City, Mike is both a strong advocate for all things Irish and a very experienced parade leader. He has chaired the second largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York since 1998 and he and his family have also been helping the City Parade for several years," said Sean Lane, Chairman of the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Michael A. Benn has been named Grand Marshal of the 2025 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Benn is the longtime chairman of the Queens County St. Patrick’s Parade held in Rockaway. To his credit, in 2013, just a few months after the devastation of Superstorm Sandy, he and his committee continued their annual parade, helping to boost the morale of the Rockaways community that had been hit hardest by the storm. He has also been a member of the Local 30 International Union of Operating Engineers and Local 608 Carpenters Union and dedicating his time to serving his Rockaway community.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

About NBC 4 New York / WNBC

NBC 4 New York / WNBC is the flagship station of the NBCUniversal Local division of NBCUniversal, serving the New York Tri-State area for more than 75 years and featuring Alfred I. duPont-Columbia, Edward R. Murrow, and Emmy® Award-winning journalists who are among the most accomplished in their field. The station includes the NBC 4 I-Team, New York’s largest televised investigative reporting unit, Better Get Baquero which has recovered more than $15 million for Tri-State consumers and Storm Team 4, certified by WeatheRate for delivering the Tri-State’s most accurate local weather forecast using cutting-edge technology such as Storm Tracker 4, a high-frequency S-Band dual polarization fixed Doppler weather radar. NBC 4 New York’s digital platforms are also among the most read and watched in the New York market and include the NBC 4 App, dedicated Peacock, Roku, Apple TV, Pluto, and Amazon FireTV channels along with unique, out-of-home viewing in local taxis.

About New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The New York City St. Patrick’s Parade marched for the first time in 1762, fourteen years before the Declaration of Independence was signed in Independence Hall, Philadelphia. The Parade is regarded as the most popular of the all the Parades in New York City, and honors Saint Patrick - the patron Saint of the Archdiocese of New York and Ireland. The New York Parade consists only of marchers and each year hosts some 250,000 marchers and two million spectators. The Parade has many outstanding marching bands, bagpipers in marching formations, high-school and college bands from throughout the United States and from all over the world. The occasion is televised live to millions of households nationwide for four hours by host station WNBC. The broadcast is webcast live via the internet through the Parade’s web site at NYCStPatricksParade.org and through WNBC’s web site at www.nbcnewyork.com.

Disclaimer

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

##