South Asian NY Fashion Week returns for a second year to highlight artists of color

What to Know South Asian fashion has been around for centuries, inspiring a lot of western clothes worn

South Asian New York Fashion Week aims to give up-and-coming designers of color a platform

Now in its second year, it took nine years and multiple rejections to make SANYFW a reality

Since 1993, New York Fashion Week has brought together designers from across the world twice a year to celebrate the art of fashion. Overtime, however, people have begun realizing the need to showcase artists from more diverse backgrounds.

Ten years ago, Shipra Sharma began her efforts to start New York's first ever South Asian specific fashion week, in line with other cultural-specific ones including the Black and Latinx fashion weeks. She was met with resounding rejections.

Shipra was told that South Asian fashion was too extravagant to be relatable to the average American - which made it all the more urgent to have South Asian fashion week in the first place. A decade ago, there weren't as many people and woman of color in positions of power to help catalyze the movement.

This was particularly frustrating because, as Shipra explained, South Asian fashion has been around for centuries. South Asian textiles and fabrics have constantly been used to inspire European designs. Many of the crop sets people wear nowadays are the equivalent of lehenga shorts, and many gowns are draped in the same way as saris.

Since then, more representation in popular media and more women of color breaking the glass ceiling have made this fashion week a possibility. During the pandemic, someone sitting in a position of power in New York Fashion Week mentioned that now might be the time to bite the bullet, and the team hasn't looked back since.

Shipra, a biomedical engineer, teamed up with Hetal Patel, a content creator who works in Fin-Tech, and the South Asian New York Fashion Week was born. Both these women, who are now roommates, work full-time jobs in addition to spearheading SANYFW.

The mission of SANYFW is two-fold: firstly, to educate the western world on the history of their fashion and how South Asian culture has shaped it. And secondly, and more importantly, to show the South Asian community that their work matters and is making an impact across the globe.

Hetal and Shipra are now hard at work to make this year even better than the last. They have included the concept of exhibitions which spotlight individual designers, thus allowing them to connect with leaders in the industry and giving them brand awareness.

While the Fashion Week is extremely important, Hetal and Shipra want to ensure more year-round initiatives to uplift South Asians in fashion. Therefore, they created the South Asian Fashion Council, a group of leaders in the fashion space to mentor up-and-coming talent. Their five year goal is to be able to provide scholarships to allow people to study fashion.

The dream for Hetal and Shipra is to one day walk into Gucci, Chanel or any other designer store in New York and see South Asian clothes being prominently displayed. Hopefully, SANYFW is the first step in that direction.

SANYFW will take place across four different locations from September 9-13.