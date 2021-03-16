coronavirus in new york

Shakespeare in the Park Set to Return This Summer to Central Park

The beloved Free Shakespeare in the Park performances are set to return this summer after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

As yet another sign that New York City is slowly returning to its vibrant self following a tumultuous year due to the ongoing pandemic, the beloved Free Shakespeare in the Park is set to return this summer after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

A spokesperson for The Public Theater confirms to News 4 New York its intention to reopen the Delacorte Theater this summer with a free production of Merry Wives, adapted by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali.

This 8-week run is set to kick off on July 5 and run through Aug. 29. For additional information, click here.

However, because of the ongoing health crisis, Shakespeare in the Park may very well look different this time around. In partnership with City officials, health and safety experts, and with our theatrical unions, the performance schedule, safety protocols, and free ticket distribution details will be forthcoming over the next several weeks.

The festival, held annually in Central Park, was one of the countless events canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

