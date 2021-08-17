Serves Up: Tennis Courts to Pop-Up at Pier 76 in Time for the U.S. Open

With the 2021 US Open set to kick off later this month, tennis fans can bring the spirit of the Open to the heart of New York City thanks to six pop-up courts at Pier 76.

From Aug. 23 to Aug. 31, American Express will transform a part of the pier into a tennis destination, with six sport court tennis surfaces and an Amex Lounge. The Amex Lounge will include food & drinks for purchase, ping pong tables and more for Card Members.

Courts and times are limited and must be booked with an American Express Card. However, if you are not a cardholder, you can stop by the courts since they will be available on first-come, first-served basis. Players are encouraged to bring their own equipment, including tennis racquet and tennis balls. There is a maximum limit of four players per reservation.

Players must arrive 10 minutes before scheduled time. Each reserved session is 55 minutes. If a player is more than 10 minutes late, the reservation is forfeited without refund.

Additionally, the courts will follow safety COVID-19 protocols. In line with CDC guidelines, guests are recommended to wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, or have been recently exposed to COVID-19, they are asked to not attend.

Book a court now and enjoy the full experience! All proceeds from the $5 booking reservation fee will be donated to the USTA Foundation Excellence Program. USTA Foundation Excellence Program is for young players chosen based on their level of tennis ability, educational outcomes and commitment to becoming student-athletes at the collegiate and professional levels.