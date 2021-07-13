What to Know Serendipity3, the iconic Upper East Side restaurant, set a Guinness World Records title for making the “Most Expensive French Fries'' -- just in time to celebrate National French Fry Day Tuesday!

If you are a foodie with quite a bit of change to spare, an iconic restaurant may have just the thing for you to celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay.

Serendipity3’s Creative Director and Chef Joe Calderone and Corporate Executive Chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert are the masterminds behind the “Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites," which cost a whopping $200.

These exclusive fries are made from Chipperbeck potatoes blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar. The fries are then cooked three times with pure goose fat from cage-free geese raised in Southwest France.

The process to create these elevated fries does not stop there. The fries are then seasoned with Guerande Truffle Salt which is hand-harvested from Guerande, France, and then the fries are tossed in Urbani Summer Truffle Oil. They are topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello made of milk from sheep that are grazed on the clay-rich hills of Crete Senesi and are then black truffles foraged from valleys and forests in Volterra and Miniato, Italy are added. The fries are also topped with shaved Black Summer Truffles from Umbria, Italy.

The "Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites" are served with an accompaniment of Mornay sauce made with Udder Cream, Black Truffle Butter, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclete.

The presentation is also quite the spectacle as the fries come on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque plate and bowl -- and are sprinkled with 23K edible gold dust!