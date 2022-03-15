Roller Skating Coming to Rock Center Rink for 1st Time Since 1940 This April

If you're trying to get in one last ice skating afternoon at the iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center, you'd better move quickly.

Sunday, March 20, will be the latest day to ice skate at the famed midtown Manhattan rink until it reopens in November. But this year, we've got something to keep us active in between.

Anyone up for roller skating in the plaza?

For the first time since a short season in 1940, the Rockefeller Center rink will feature roller skating from April through October. Come April 15, the Rink at Rockefeller Center will transform into cult classic Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, the legendary Los Angeles-based cultural hotspot from the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Flipper is being revived by founder Ian "Flipper" Ross' daughter Liberty Ross and will operate through October, featuring weekly and seasonal programming like DT jets, live music performances, family and kids programmed, events in partnership with Rockefeller Center, a new retail store in Channel Gardens and more.

Admission prices start at $20 for adults and $12 for children younger than 15, not including skate rentals. Tickets are available for purchase starting Tuesday here.

Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The setup will take up roughly half the size of the traditional ice rink, with room for the public to watch skaters and sunken plaza activity from both below and above.

Tables, chairs and green spaces will transform the sunken plaza into a gathering space, allowing the public to flow directly from The Rink into Rockefeller Center’s shops and restaurants.

Disclosure: NBC Universal is a long-term tenant of 30 Rockefeller Center.