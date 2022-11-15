The Golden Girls Kitchen Opens for Lunch in NYC Tomorrow: See the Menu Here

We almost forgot to remind you -- almost. You can thank us for being a friend later.

It was nearly a month ago that we told you a now-iconic pop-up, The Golden Girls Kitchen, would be coming to New York City -- and it opens its doors in the heart of midtown Manhattan tomorrow, on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The pop-up eatery will be located at Skorpios, NYC at 5. E. 54th Street. For those unfamiliar, the setup will be made to look like the Miami hangouts where Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia enjoyed so much banter for seven memorable seasons. It was quite a hit during its Beverly Hills run earlier this year.

The Golden Girls Kitchen in NYC will be a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on desserts, of course.

Tickets are available via New York Bucket List, which, as its name suggests, exists to check off all your random life boxes. Admission starts at $40 a person and for that, you get a 90-minute reservation as well as your choice of a "Golden Main" and a slice of cheesecake. Check out the menu below.

Additional sides, desserts, beverages and exclusive Golden Girls Kitchen merchandise are available for purchase.

And don't forget the photo op! As the event listing says, "Snap a photo in Blanche’s Boudoir, complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread, or pretend to chat with the ladies through the girls’ yellow kitchen phone."

Thirsty? Sidle up to the Rusty Anchor Bar for an assortment of specialty cocktails derived from the beloved series.

Hours of operation starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 will be 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursday, 2 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays. Drag brunch runs every Sunday from January through March at 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., so you'll have ample opportunity to enjoy.

Where is the Golden Girls Kitchen headed next? Miami, San Francisco and Chicago pop-ups are slated for Spring 2023.