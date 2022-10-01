How to Rent the ‘Hocus Pocus' House in Mass. (and Get an Exclusive Look Inside)

If the idea of staying in the house from the Halloween movie favorite "Hocus Pocus" has you saying, "Come, we fly!" like a Sanderson sister, then Airbnb has something right up your alley.
The witches themselves are inviting guests to book an Airbnb stay at a recreation of their spooky cottage in Danvers -- one town over from Salem -- for a night later this month.
Renting out the home will cost just $31 for the night of Oct. 20, though you'll likely need to cast a powerful spell to beat the crowds and win the reservation, which also comes with a screening of the new sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," which is out now, right in time for spooky season.
"We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” said Kathy Najimy, the actress who plays Mary Sanderson, in a statement. "What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio's historic haunt for a night they'll remember for years to come?"
Booking opens Oct. 12 at airbnb.com/hocuspocus2.