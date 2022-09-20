Queens County Farm Museum Offers Epic Corn Maze Adventure: Have You Tried It?

Looking for something to do in New York City? How's your sense of direction?

If it's not bad, or you don't mind that it is bad, you may want to try seeing if you can find your way out of a three-acre corn maze in Queens.

Aptly called The Amazing Maize Maze, the mind-bending greenery at The Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park is the only corn maze in the five boroughs -- and it is officially open.

This year's maze pays tribute to an iconic painting by Georgia O'Keeffe (Ram's Head, Blue Morning Glory) and was created in partnership with the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, according to Time Out New York.

The outlet, for what it's worth, describes the maze as one of the best things to do this fall in New York City. The museum itself appears to think so, too.

According to its website, the maze "adventure begins with a Stalk Talk to prepare you for the challenge of finding clues, solving puzzles, and mazing your way to Victory Bridge – where the stunning vista of this 3-acre living labyrinth is revealed. The Amazing Maize Maze is must-see NYC."

Advance tickets are required. The maze is open Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 29, with one special session available on Monday, Oct. 10. See the full hours of operation and how to get tickets here.

Oh, and if corn isn't your thing, there's a moonlight maze, too. It runs for four nights only and is considered more challenging. Details here.