Don't be surprised if you hear some thunder over New Jersey this weekend as a free air show featuring one of America's premiere formation teams takes over the sky.

The 2025 Power in the Pines Open House & Air Show will bring people to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Hanover, New Jersey, on May 17 and 18.

Here's your guide to the show in the sky:

What is the theme of the 2025 Power in the Pines Air Show?

"This family-friendly event invites the community to witness the power, precision, and skill of some of the world’s top aerial performers," Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst said on its website. "The theme for this year’s airshow is 'Joint Warfighters: Honor. Inspire. Innovate.'"

What aerial acts will fly over New Jersey?

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds are the stars of the two-day show.

"Headlining this year’s show are the renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, whose dynamic demonstrations inspire millions of spectators around the globe," organizers said. "Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds have a storied history of showcasing the pride, professionalism, and dedication of the U.S. Air Force. Spectators can look forward to seeing the pilots push the limits of their F-16 Fighting Falcons in breathtaking displays of speed, agility, and teamwork."

Other acts include B-25, C-17 and KC-46 demonstrations, the "Jersey Jerks" Air Team and the Wings of Blue parachute team, the military said.

There is also plenty to do without getting airborne.

"Attendees of all ages can enjoy a range of on-the-ground attractions including static displays, food vendors, interactive displays, and family-friendly activities," organizers said.

All transactions on the ground will be cashless.

Where is the Power in the Pines Air Show taking place?

The show is being held at JB MDL and guests must enter at the Route 68 Gate to park.

Organizers suggest guests needing handicap or ADA parking enter the main gate at 3021 McGuire Blvd, McGuire AFB, NJ 08641.

What times will the air show take place?

Gates open at 9 a.m. each day, organizers said. People must get onto the base prior to 12:30 p.m. when gates close.

The action each day starts at noon and is expected to wrap around 4:40 p.m., JB MDL said.

Do I need tickets to see the action?

No, the air show and parking are free.

However, "those seeking an enhanced Power in the Pines Open House and Air Show experience" can buy VIP Flightline and box seat tickets, organizers said.

"Enjoy all that Power in the Pines has to offer, knowing that your seats are waiting for you when you’re ready to sit down and watch the action," organizers said.

Box seats include dedicated portable restrooms and "great views of the show." Tickets start at $75 for each day.

The VIP tickets include a buffet lunch, unlimited soft drinks, reserved tables and special club access. Tables of two start at $390, while tables of four start at $780.

Note that organizers said Real ID won't be required to attend.

Not sure what you can and cant' bring in?

Cameras, small lawn chairs, small umbrellas, strollers, sunscreen, sealed water bottles and fanny packs are cleared for landing.

Coolers, weapons, vapes, pets, shade tents, bikes, glass containers and alcohol are on the do not fly list.

Click here for the full list of prohibited items.

What's the weather looking like?

Saturday morning will be warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Robert Johnson reports. "Morning low temperatures will be in the mid 60s before rising into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Storms will taper off by mid-afternoon before more comfortable air arrives Saturday evening and night."

You can then expect partly cloudy, comfortable and breezy conditions Sunday. A completely dry day with morning lows in the low 60s with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

What if it rains?

Here is what organizers say will happen "In the event of inclement weather."

"The flightline will still be open for guests to view the static displays and visit the STEM exhibitions. Guests are permitted to bring personal sized hand held umbrellas.

"The decision to cancel aerial performances for weather or safety is made the day of the event. Announcements will be made via this website and our social media channels if a cancellation decision occurs."

Might you hear a roar in the sky before this weekend?

Yes.

The Thunderbirds are expected to arrive at the New Jersey military base on Thursday and then practice on Friday, so you might heard some loud noise and see the planes in the sky.

Can't catch the action live?

The event will be streamed online, on Facebook and on YouTube.