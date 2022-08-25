Popular Secret Pop-Up Soiree, ‘Le Dîner en Blanc,' Returns to NYC After 2 Year Hiatus

What to Know After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the posh picnic known as Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City next month.

Le Dîner en Blanc -- in which diners have to don their best white attire -- will take place at a secret location on Sept. 19.

As in previous years, before participants take a seat to dine on the yet undisclosed location, they will meet at an assigned departure spot where an event volunteer will escort them to this year's secret destination.

Entrance to the coveted and secret soiree is sought after but the registration to participate is still quite restrictive. According to the organizers, registration for Le Dîner en Blanc takes place in three phases:

Phase 1: Members from the previous year and friends of the organization and leaders

Phase 2: Friends "sponsored" by Phase 1 members

Phase 3: People who signed up to the waiting list

Participants of Le Dîner en Blanc are expected to wear elegant white attire, but they must also bring their own table, chairs and picnic basket, as well as clean up afterwards.

Despite the reality that participants are responsible for bringing their own table, seats and food, to an unknown location, past events have proven incredibly popular secret pop-up with many international iterations.

