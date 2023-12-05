It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers it's the most anticipated part of the year.

Ski resorts across Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains are gearing up for a new season of winter adventure. Resorts in the Poconos are perfect for a winter getaway with family or just to it the slopes with friends without having to travel far.

All of the winter adventure is weather dependent, the colder the better. Many slopes have been making snow when they can to get open ahead of holiday breaks when ski season ramps up.

At least one mountain was able to squeeze in skiers and snowboarders on the first weekend of December.

Here's a guide to when you can hit the eastern Pennsylvania slopes this season:

Where: 101 Doe Mountain Ln, Macungie, PA 18062

Estimated opening date: No opening date due to a lack of cold enough days to make snow.

Tickets: Prices range from $36 to $59 depending on the day of the week and time and can be purchased online. Children under 5 and seniors (70+) ride the lift for free.

Where: 1660 Blue Mountain Dr, Palmerton, PA 18071

Opening date: Dec. 1, 2023.

The mountain initially opened for a couple days to start December after aggressive snowmaking (see that featured in the video on top of this page) before closing due to rain, with plans to reopen to skiers and snowboarders on Dec. 8.

Tickets: Lift passes can be purchased online. Pricing varies dependent on date.

Where: 301 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372

Estimated opening date: Dec. 15, 2023

Tickets: Prices vary per day and can be purchased online.

Where: 344 Elk Mountain Rd, Union Dale, PA 18470

Estimated opening date: The Elk Mountain site has Dec. 13 as a tentative first day.

Tickets: Lift tickets start at as little as $42 and can be purchased online. Children 5 and under ski for free with a paying adult.

Where: 357 Big Boulder Dr, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

Opening date: Jack Frost opened Dec. 1, Big Boulder is expected to open later.

Tickets: Lift tickets can be purchased online or at the resort, prices are cheaper if you buy online. Kids 4 and under ski for free with a paying adult.

Where: 401 Hollow Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Opening date: Dec. 2, 2023. Reopening on Dec. 8.

Lift tickets: Prices start as low as $50 for adults and cheaper for kids, students, active military and seniors 65-69. Children 46 inches tall or shorter and anyone 70 or older ride for free. Tickets can be purchased online.

Where: 757 Spring Mt Rd, Schwenksville, PA 19473

Estimated opening date: Still not determined.

Tickets: Lift tickets can be purchased online or at the resort and start as low as $35. Skiers and boarders 70 and older and 5 and younger ride for free.

