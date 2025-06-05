Manhattan

Pedro Pascal, the ‘internet's boyfriend,' narrates new space show at this NYC museum

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Actor Pedro Pascal, the internet's boyfriend" is narrating a new space show at the American Museum of Natural History which is set to open on Monday, according to the museum's website.

The new Hayden Planetarium Space Show, entitled "Encounters in the Milky Way," will present a look at space events that shaped the universe.

The audience will have a seat at seeing "the paths of stars, comets, interstellar debris, and visually stunning gas and dust clouds–and, visualized for the first time, a dramatic, ongoing merger of our galaxy with a smaller satellite galaxy," according to the space show's website.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The show was developed by a team that includes astronomers, science visualization experts, and artists.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

For more information on the show, including ticket availability, click here.

Pascal, who skyrocketed to fame over the last few years thanks to the popularity of apocalyptic/zombie drama "The Last of Us," has been coined by the many online forums and editorials as "the internet's boyfriend" thanks to his standing up for others, jovial red carpet moments and heartwarming interviews.

News

New Jersey 3 hours ago

SWAT enters New Jersey home amid ‘active investigation'

Decision 2025 16 hours ago

5 takeaways, surprises from the first Democratic primary debate for NYC mayor

Pascal's time as guest host for SNL, and the sketches he was a part of, also became viral, further adding to the internet's penchant for the actor.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNew York CitylocalMuseums
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us