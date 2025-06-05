Pedro Pascal, the ‘internet's boyfriend,' narrates new space show at this NYC museum

Actor Pedro Pascal, the internet's boyfriend" is narrating a new space show at the American Museum of Natural History which is set to open on Monday, according to the museum's website.

The new Hayden Planetarium Space Show, entitled "Encounters in the Milky Way," will present a look at space events that shaped the universe.

The audience will have a seat at seeing "the paths of stars, comets, interstellar debris, and visually stunning gas and dust clouds–and, visualized for the first time, a dramatic, ongoing merger of our galaxy with a smaller satellite galaxy," according to the space show's website.

The show was developed by a team that includes astronomers, science visualization experts, and artists.

Pascal, who skyrocketed to fame over the last few years thanks to the popularity of apocalyptic/zombie drama "The Last of Us," has been coined by the many online forums and editorials as "the internet's boyfriend" thanks to his standing up for others, jovial red carpet moments and heartwarming interviews.

Pascal's time as guest host for SNL, and the sketches he was a part of, also became viral, further adding to the internet's penchant for the actor.