Derek Jeter Lowers Price on Jaw-Dropping New York Family Castle

Retired New York Yankees star and first-ballot MLB Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter, has dropped the price on his castle-like resort home in Greenwood Lake, New York by $2 million. The massive property previously listed in 2018 at $14.75 million, is now on the market for $12.75 million.

Known locally as “The Castle," the extensive home was built in 1903 by New York Doctor Rudolph Gudewill for his wife. The estate is actually two castles - the master castle with a connected tower and a guest castle. After Gudewill passed away, John and Julia Tiedemann bought the castle, where they lived with their 13 children including an adopted son, William Connors -- Jeter’s maternal grandfather. Jeter spent his childhood summers at the castle swimming, playing sports and chores. Although the Tiedemanns sold the estate in 1996, when it came back on the market in 2002, the former Yankees superstar bought it and restored it.

The compound is sprawled across 12,590 square feet of living space between the main and guest castles.
The property includes a four-car garage.
There are extensive gardens and a Statue of Liberty replica.
The Jeter compound, located in Greenwood Lake, 50 miles from New York City, includes a family room with a bar.
The living area includes a formal dining room.
The compound features four kitchens and multiple fireplaces.
Dens and game rooms are found in the compound.
"The Castle" features six bedrooms, seven full and five half baths, a great room, and many other living areas.
There is also a home gym.
There is even one outside kitchen and an extra-large, infinity-edged pool.
The turret opens out to a widow's walk, a feature also seen on the guest house. This allows for aerial lake and wood views.

