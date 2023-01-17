NYC Restaurant Week 2023 Starts Today: What to Know, Plus 2 for 1 Broadway Tickets

What to Know There are tons of 2-for-1 and other discounts in NYC this winter season -- from top-rated restaurants to performing arts and entertainment to Broadway, hotel discounts and more

NYC Restaurant Week 2023, along with Broadway Week and Must-See Week, kicked off Monday and runs through Feb. 12; get great dining options at nearly 500 restaurants, theater two-fers and more

You'll find all the key booking places and details below for these options as well as NYC Hotel Week, which is already underway. There are more than a few opportunities you don't want to miss

We all love discounts on our favorite things -- and assuming food is one of those for you, we've got good news.

New York City Restaurant Week 2023 kicked off Tuesday, offering bargain prix-fixe dining deals for lunch and dinner at nearly 500 restaurants across the five boroughs.

Broadway Week also kicked off Jan. 17, featuring 2-for-1 theater tickets to nearly two dozen of the Great White Way's greatest shows, including newbies "Take Me Out" and "A Beautiful Noise" and older favorites like "Wicked" and "The Lion King."

And if that's not enough, we've also got NYC Must-See Week, which offers 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, tours and performing arts venues, like Carnegie Hall, citywide. The official programs run through Feb. 12.

There's a Hotel Week, too, that is already underway.

Here are the delectable details.

NYC Restaurant Week 2023

NYC Restaurant Week offers prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60 at nearly 500 restaurants across all five boroughs. It's easy to sort your searches, filtering by location, cuisine and "weeks participating," since the latter might vary by location.

You can also search by "meals offered," "accessibility" and "ownership." If thematics are your thing, there are a number of those as well: "James Beard Honorees," "Wine Spectator Winners," "NYC Restaurant Week Classics" and "Best of the Boroughs," among other lists. See all participating restaurants right here. You can also book reservations now.

NYC Broadway Week 2023

Which theater-goers don't love a two-fer? Actually, who doesn't love a two-fer of any kind?

NYC Broadway Week also kicks off Jan. 17, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 22 shows. New shows added this year include the following: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical; Between Riverside and Crazy; Collaboration; Hamilton; Kimberly Akimbo; Pictures from Home; Some Like It Hot and Take Me Out.

Returning shows for 2023 include Aladdin, Chicago, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Leopoldstadt, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Six the Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Piano Lesson and Wicked.

Score your 2-for-1s right here. Not sure what you want to see? Sort by comedy, drama, kid-friendly and more here.

Remember, it's your last chance to see a host of shows before the curtains close this month. See the list.

An unusually large number of shows are leaving Broadway this month, some due to limited engagements and others due to weak ticket sales.

NYC Must-See Week

This program offers 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours. Participants include Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more. Details here.

NYC Hotel Week

NYC hotel week offers 23% off standard retail rates now through February 12 at more than 140 hotels across all five boroughs. New hotels on offer for 2023 include Hard Rock Hotel New York and Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue. Returning properties include The Hoxton, Williamsburg; Lotte New York Palace; The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel; The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; New York Marriott Marquis; The William Vale; The Opera House Hotel; The Rockaway Hotel; Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island; and more. More information here.