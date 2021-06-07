NYC Plans Central Park Mega-Concert to Celebrate City's Comeback From Pandemic

What to Know On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio shared that the concert will take place on the Great Lawn section of the park on Aug. 21.

Although there is currently no line-up yet, de Blasio said he wants a three-hour show for 60,000 fans and eight "iconic" musicians performing.

The mega-concert will form part of the city's homecoming week, which will include other big events planned in the five boroughs.

New York City announced plans to host a mega-concert in Central Park to celebrate the city's comeback from the months-long pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio shared that the concert will take place on the Great Lawn section of the park on Aug. 21.

Although there is currently no line-up yet, de Blasio said he wants a three-hour show for 60,000 fans and eight "iconic" musicians performing.

De Blasio has enlisted the help of veteran music producer Clive Davis to pull it all off.

"The concert will be in August. It will celebrate the summer of New York City, the comeback, and it will emphatically make the point there is no stopping New York. It's going to be a great lineup," the mayor said. "I know it's going to be a great lineup because we turned to literally one of the greatest figures in music industry history - Clive Davis - Brooklyn's own."

The mega-concert will form part of the city's homecoming week, which will include other big events planned in the five boroughs.

The homecoming week is the brainchild of Danny Meyer, chair of the New York City Economic Development Corporation Board, the mayor said, adding that Meyer has proved "legendary for the work he has done in the hospitality industry and a great booster for New York City."

"When he came on board with our team he said let's do something that really pulls all the pieces together - let's have a homecoming week. And then we said, 'What would be the focal point? What would be the highlight of this week?" We decided to do something classic, iconic, a massive concert in Central Park to celebrate the rebirth of New York City."