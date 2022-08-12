Dominican Day Parade Hits NYC This Weekend. Here Are Your Street Closures

The National Dominican Day Parade returns to New York City on Sunday fully in person for the first time in three years. It starts at 1 p.m. and runs until about 4 p.m., marching down Sixth Avenue from 38th Street to 56th Street in full, colorful glory.

NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez is the 2022 Grand Marshal. Speaking of transit, here are all the street closures you need to know for Sunday. Get more parade info here. The NYPD can add closures at its discretion.

Manhattan Street Closures

Formation

36 th Street between Broadway and 5 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 5 Avenue 37 th Street between Broadway and 5 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 5 Avenue 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

Route:

6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street

Dispersal

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Miscellaneous: