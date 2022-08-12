Dominican Day Parade Hits NYC This Weekend. Here Are Your Street Closures

The National Dominican Day Parade returns to New York City on Sunday fully in person for the first time in three years. It starts at 1 p.m. and runs until about 4 p.m., marching down Sixth Avenue from 38th Street to 56th Street in full, colorful glory.
NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez is the 2022 Grand Marshal. Speaking of transit, here are all the street closures you need to know for Sunday. Get more parade info here. The NYPD can add closures at its discretion.
Manhattan Street Closures
Formation
- 36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue
Route:
- 6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street
Dispersal
- 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- 6th Avenue between 35th and 36th Street
- 38th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway
- 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 6th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 39th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
- 42nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
- 45th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
- 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Copyright NBC New York