street closures

Dominican Day Parade Hits NYC This Weekend. Here Are Your Street Closures

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The National Dominican Day Parade returns to New York City on Sunday fully in person for the first time in three years. It starts at 1 p.m. and runs until about 4 p.m., marching down Sixth Avenue from 38th Street to 56th Street in full, colorful glory.

NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez is the 2022 Grand Marshal. Speaking of transit, here are all the street closures you need to know for Sunday. Get more parade info here. The NYPD can add closures at its discretion.

Manhattan Street Closures

Formation

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • 36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue
  • 37th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue
  • 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

Route:

  • 6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street

Dispersal

  • 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

  • 6th Avenue between 35th and 36th Street
  • 38th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway
  • 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue 
  • 50th Street between 6th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
  • 39th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
  • 42nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
  • 45th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
  • 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
  • 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

More Summer Fun

summer streets 2 hours ago

NYC Summer Streets Is Back Tomorrow. Here's the Full List of No-Gos for Cars

New Jersey Aug 11

Splurge on Family Fun at the Shore: Here Are 5 Summer Activities

jersey shore Aug 11

More Bang for Your Buck: Budget-Friendly Family Fun at the Jersey Shore

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

street closuresManhattanNYC Eventsdominican day paradesixth avenue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us