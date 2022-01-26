Little Debbie

Little Debbie's Nutty Bar, Swiss Roll and Honey Buns Ice Cream?! YES Please!

The company will release seven different Little Debbie ice cream flavors

By Matt Jackson

If you are a fan of the Little Debbie snacks like Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Swiss Rolls or even Honey Buns... you are in for a real treat! The Hudsonville Ice Cream Company, based in Michigan just announced a big collaboration with Little Debbie.
Hudsonville Ice Cream Company

Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors

The company will release seven different Little Debbie flavors including:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses
  • Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces
  • Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl
  • Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl 
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl 
  • Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream 
  • Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

The company released a similar collaboration last year mixing Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream.

Where Can I Buy Little Debbie Ice Cream?

You will be able to find the new items starting Feb. 1 at Walmart stores.

The best part? The company says these flavors are NOT limited editions and will be available year-round.

Which flavor will you try first?

