Nintendo Teams Up With Lego for Replica of Classic NES

A photo of the set
Lego/Nintendo

Bricks up, power up.

Lego has teamed up with Nintendo to bring Super Mario Bros. fans a 2,646-piece replica of the NES console, along with an '80s-style television set that displays a scene from the classic video game featuring mustachioed plumbers.

The set, which costs $229.99 and will be available starting Aug. 1, includes a controller with a connecting cable and plug. The assembled console can load your game cartridge. A crank on the TV set lets you move a Mario figure along on a scrolling screen that you've built

There's also an interactive element, according to a Nintendo release.

"Fans can scan an included action brick with LEGO Mario from the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course, so he reacts to on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups just as he would have in the iconic Super Mario Bros. game," the release said.

