NY Mets Announce March 25 as First-Ever Amazin' Day: How to Get Free Stuff, Events and More

The New York Mets are about to take their game up a notch.

The Major League Baseball club announced Friday it will hold its first-ever Amazin’ Day later this month, an all-day, citywide extravaganza that'll grant you access to special events and giveaways just for wearing Mets gear.

(The fine print, of course, doesn't specify if it has to be yours.)

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, but you can enter the Amazin' Day Sweepstakes starting Friday for a chain to win the ultimate grand prize. Yes, we do know what it is.

The lucky winner gets unprecedented access to Citi Field, including throwing out the first pitch, meeting the players during batting practice, receiving premium tickets and sitting in on a pregame press conference. Enter here.

Here's what else the Mets are offering on this inaugural Amazin' Day:

Immersive Ticketed Events: Fans looking to celebrate the beginning of the season can attend limited-ticket events at iconic locations including the Gotham Comedy Club and The Metropolitan Opera. Enter for a shot to get those seats

First-Come, First-Serve Events: Got Mets gear? Great. Don your Mets apparel -- even just a Mets hat is fine -- for free access to immersive experiences at locations including the Brooklyn Museum, Hudson Yards, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Bowery Presents (Webster Hall, Terminal 5, Brooklyn Steel, Racket NYC).

Even first-come, first-serve tickets are limited for these venues, so stay with the Mets for all the latest details.

Community-Focused Events: The Amazin’ Mets Foundation has provided more than $5 million in grants to local nonprofits near Citi Field since its inception in 2003, and Amazin' Day is a natural extension of the club's outreach. Expect appearances from several Mets alumni and Mr. and Mrs. Met at various community events throughout the day.

Participating organizations and events include:

In addition to a line-up of planned events and multiple activation points across the city, there will be Amazin' Day Merch Pop-Ups throughout Manhattan and Queens -- with reps handing out free Amazin' Day Mets gear for those who don't have. Oh, and if you live out of town, the Mets say you can participate virtually. Use the hashtag #AmazinDay.

Click here for more information.