The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards Announced By Icon Herself

2022 CHITA RIVERA AWARDS

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Annie-B Parsons, American Utopia

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ, The Musical

OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

AJ Shively, Paradise Square

Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset

OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Robin Hurder, Moulin Rouge

Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Heather Lang, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

American Utopia

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

MJ, The Musical

Moulin Rouge

Paradise Square

The Music Man

OFF BROADWAY SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards will celebrate excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting two special awards.

Outstanding Choreography in an Off Broadway Show

Josh Prince, Trevor

Outstanding Ensemble in an Off Broadway Show

The Wrong Man.

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR A THEATRICAL FILM RELEASE

Cinderella

Choreographer: Ashley Wallen; (Assistant Choreographer: Jenny Griffin)

Everyone’s Talking About Jamie

Choreographer: Kate Prince; (Assistant Choreographer: Tommy Franzen)

In The Heights

Choreographer: Christopher Scott; (3 Associate and 3 Assistant Choreographers)

tick… tick… Boom!

Choreographer: Ryan Heffington; (Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer)

West Side Story

Choreographed: Justin Peck; (Associate Choreographer: Craig Salstein)

(Original choreography by: Jerome Robbins; Original Broadway Production Co-Choreographed by: Peter Gennaro)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DOCUMENTARY FILM RELEASE

Ballerina Boys – The Trocaderos

Directors: Chana Gazit and Martie Barylick

Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters

Directors: Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Director: Oliver Bokelberg

First Try

Director: Josh Prince

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back

Director: John Carluccio