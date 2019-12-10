40 years after her hit single "I Will Survive" Gloria Gaynor stops by to chat about her 2 Grammy nominations, new album "Testimony," and brings us some of her famous sweet potato pie to get us in the holiday spirit.
Gloria Gaynor's Sweet Potato Pie
Buttery Pie Crust Ingredients:
1 1/4 Cups of all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter (chilled)
1/4 cup ice water
Preparation:
In a large bowl, combine flour and salt.
Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Stir in water, a tablespoon at a time, until mixture forms a ball.
Roll dough out to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Place crust in pie plate. Press the dough evenly into the bottom and sides of the pie plate
Sweet Potato Pie Ingredients
2 medium-sized sweet potatoes or yams
1/2 cup butter (melted)
2 eggs
1/2 cup hazelnut coffee creamer
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups white sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Place sweet potatoes in a baking pan
Bake until potatoes fork is easily removed from potatoes when pierced
Allow potatoes to cool
Peel potatoes and mash in a mixing bowl
Beat until fluffy
Stir in all other ingredients
Mix thoroughly with electric mixer until smooth
Pour batter into pie shell
Bake in preheated oven until pie is set and crust is browned (approx. 45 min)