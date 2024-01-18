What is the best bagel place in Queens? New contest seeks nominees to find top spot

It's a question New Yorkers frequently ask or get asked: Where's the best bagel place near you?

One borough is launching a new contest in its search to find the answer.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first ever "Best Bagel Competition," and it asking residents to send in their picks.

Hoping to get your favorite spot lox-ed down on the list? The public can send in nominations until Jan. 26.

Voting will then begin on Jan. 29 and run through Feb. 7. A winner will be announced two days later, on "National Bagel and Lox Day."