Some NY Chick-fil-A locations could be forced to stay open on Sundays under new bill

What to Know A new bill headed to the New York Assembly could ultimately force a certain fast-food chicken restaurant to finally be open on Sundays.

Loved by many for its chicken sandwiches, but disliked by others over its founder's opposition to same-sex marriage, Chick-fil-A has always kept its locations closed on Sundays so employees can enjoy time with their families and “worship if they choose,” according to the company’s website.

State Assemblymember Tony Simone, the Democrat who introduced the bill, said it is meant to give travelers in New York a variety of food options, including healthy foods, at rest stops, rather than an effort to eventually push Chick-fil-A out.

A new bill headed to the New York Assembly could ultimately force a certain fast-food chicken restaurant to finally be open on Sundays.

If it were to become law, proposed bill A08336 would require that food services at rest stops and other transportation facilities "owned and operated by certain public authorities" remain open seven days a week.

While that would not have much of an impact on most other restaurants operating at rest stops, the bill's language specifically mentions Chick-fil-A by name in its justification for the proposed law. There are seven Chick-fil-A's at newly renovated service areas across the state, according to the bill.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Loved by many for its chicken sandwiches, but disliked by others over its founder's opposition to same-sex marriage, Chick-fil-A has always kept its locations closed on Sundays so employees can enjoy time with their families and “worship if they choose,” according to the company’s website.

Introduced last week, the legislation is yet another salvo in a yearslong political battle involving the company, whose late founder Truett Cathy infused its business practices with his conservative Christian values. Critics have accused the company of being homophobic, and it became the subject of boycotts in 2012 over its deep financial support of groups opposing the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Over the years the chain, which operates more than 3,000 restaurants, scaled back that financial support before ending it in 2019.

The bill is sponsored by Assemblyman Tony Simone, who represents neighborhoods along the west side of Manhattan. Simone and other sponsors of the bill claim allowing a fast food restaurant to close on a particular day of the week is a disservice to travelers. Simone said that the aim of the bill is to give travelers access to a variety of options at rest stops, not to eventually push Chick-fil-A out.

“Look, if you want to eat fried chicken while traveling over the holidays, then Chick-fil-A should be open on Sundays,” Simone said.

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the bill reads. “Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one-seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

Applegreen, an Irish convenience store chain, entered into a 33-year contract to take over the leases of every service area along the New York State Thruway in 2021. Thruway Authority spokesperson Jennifer Givner said Chick-fil-A was allowed to operate within their normal hours under the terms of the contract.

The legislation was prompted by a redevelopment project underway at the 27 service areas along the Thruway. Through the project, 23 of service area restaurant buildings will be rebuilt, with significant renovations on the remaining four.

When the redevelopment project is complete, Chick-fil-A will operate in 10 service areas on the Thruway, which all have at least one other food option and a convenience store open seven days a week.

While not all Chick-fil-A restaurants would be forced to stay open on that seventh day (the standalone locations would not be impacted), the bill would go beyond just highway rest stops. The legislation would also effect operations with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The bill wouldn't immediately apply to restaurants currently operating — meaning the impact on existing Chick-fil-A locations would be limited — but would affect all future contracts for food concessions at transportation facilities. It would exclude temporary concessions, like farmer’s markets.

The New York State Thruway Authority and representatives for Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC and TODAY.com.

In the past, airports in Buffalo and San Antonio, Texas, have blocked Chick-fil-A from opening at their sites. Some college campuses have also banned the chain.

Some conservative lawmakers, meanwhile, have rallied behind the company. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed a bill in 2019 in defense of Chick-fil-A and religious freedom.

Alex Portée of TODAY.com and Associated Press reporter Maysoon Khan contributed to this report.