Return of the Mac: Hoboken Festival Back With Spins on Cheesy Favorite

The long-awaited Hoboken Mac & Cheese Festival made its return this past weekend, opening the gates to a carb-filled heaven.

After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, locals and out-of-towners were finally able to participate in the cheesiest event in Mile Square City.

The event was hosted by Hoboken Happy Hours, a Facebook group dedicated to “Hoboken happenings.” More than 700 participants came out to the exclusive event to sample mac and cheese crafted by 11 different vendors from some of the best spots in Hoboken.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Participating locations/sampling included:

Alessio's - Italian Four Cheeses Mac & Cheese

Disco Dillas - Mac & Cheese Quesadilla

Imposto's Pizza - Traditional Mac & Cheese

Madd Hatter - Buffalo Mac & Cheese, Truffle Mac & Cheese, Steak Mac & Cheese

The Madison - Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bombs

Myron Mixon's Pitmaster Barbeque - Traditional Mac & Cheese

Quality Greens - Traditional Mac & Cheese

Tony Boloney's - “My Parents are Lazy” slice (Mac & Cheese with Hotdog Slices)

The Shepherd & The Knucklehead - Traditional Mac & Cheese

The Stewed Cow - Pulled BBQ Pork or Spicy Cheddar & Bacon Mac & Cheese

Union Hall - Mac Balls Parmesan

This year Hoboken Happy Hours partnered with Party With A Purpose, a Hoboken non-profit that supports children’s initiatives. A portion of all ticket sales were donated to the foundation.

Ben and Jerry's also participated in the event, handing out a complimentary sweet treat to the mac enthusiasts.