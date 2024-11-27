NYC restaurant offers ‘world's most expensive cranberry sauce' — for $195 a serving

A famed New York City restaurant, the oldest steakhouse in the country, is once again featuring an extravagant Thanksgiving dish.

Well, it's not even a full dish. Or even a full side, really. But it will still set you back about as much as a three-course dinner at a Michelin-stared joint.

The iconic Old Homestead Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District is offering a "dollop" of cranberry sauce as part of its Thanksgiving offerings.

The cost for that small serving? A cool $195.

In a post on Instagram, the restaurant said the family cranberry sauce recipe dates back to the 1900s, and that this year they are "elevating grandma's recipe just a smidge."

So what makes it so pricey? The ingredients include white truffle shavings that cost $1,500 per pound, as well as edible 24k gold flakes and Manuka Honey from New Zealand that costs $100 a pound.

Oh, and Taylor Fladgate Scion Vintage Port, which costs $4,400 a bottle.

It's not the first time the eatery has offered ultra-high-end Thanksgiving meals. In 2019, it served a $180,000 holiday meal. Hopefully it came with all the fixins'.

Old Homestead's Thanksgiving menu also offers more budget-friendly options, like an $85 roasted turkey dinner with all the classic sides that aren't made with gold or white truffles.