NYC Is Home to Some of the Best Burgers in the Country, According to Yelp List

What to Know Yelp generated a list of the “Top 100 Burger Spots” in the country, and the Big Apple is home to eight of those spots, including the runner-up.

The number two spot went to Minetta Tavern, a French restaurant in Greenwich Village. They cook up the “Black Label Burger which has a selection of prime dry aged beef cuts and is served with caramelized onions and pommes frites.”

Yelp says that some popular trends among those ranking the restaurants were large portions, various meats such as salmon and lamb, and creative buns. They also found that Barbeque options are well-liked among “Yelpers.”

If you’re in the mood for a good burger, New York City has you covered. And just in time for National Hamburger Day on Sunday.

Here are the other top NYC burgers on the list:

#21 Xian Famous Foods: The Upper East Side location of this chain made the ranks thanks to the Stewed Pork Burger and Spicy Cumin Lamb Burger on the menu.

#23 Five Napkin Burger: In Midtown West, you can take a bite of their classic 5 Napkin Burger made with 10 oz. of All Natural Beef and stacked with Imported Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Rosemary-Garlic Aioli.

#30 Burger Joint: This Midtown joint offers both classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers with “the works” or their plant-based versions. There are also locations in the Moynihan Food Hall and in Brooklyn's Industry City.

#36 Shake Shack: While this restaurant is a popular chain, their Midtown West venue makes the Top 100 list.

#37 Ruby’s Cafe: Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood is home to this gem, who offers a variety of burger creations with untraditional toppings such as pineapple and beet.

#47 Vesuvio Bakery This SoHo spot features several types of fresh breads; however, the focus of the lunch menu appeared to be sandwiches rather than traditional burgers.

#97 Parker & Quinn: Midtown South is home to this restaurant in the Refinery Hotel, with options including a Lamb Burger with peperonata, goat cheese, and harissa aioli.

